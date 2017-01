Sandra Reineke has been appointed as the director of the University of Idaho Honors Program, effective Jan.1.

Reineke has served as a faculty member in the Department of Political Science since her arrival at the University of Idaho in 2001 and has held leadership roles in the Women’s and Gender Studies Program and with the Service-Learning Center.

Reineke received a doctorate in political science from Indiana University and served on the Honors Program Committee at the University of Idaho.