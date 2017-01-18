Sharon Chow promoted to system director of trauma at St. Luke’s

Sharon Chow, MN, RN, CPEN has been promoted to the position of system director of trauma for St. Luke’s Health System.

St. Luke’s has worked with Idaho’s Time Sensitive Emergencies group for three years to develop standards for trauma care. The standards were approved by the Legislature in 2016. Chow will join the team to support its goal of improving health outcomes for patients by leading the coordination and alignment of site trauma programs, and to support the standardization of key processes and policies.

Chow has been with St. Luke’s for more than three years, serving as the first pediatric trauma program manager. For the last two years, she was the director of pediatrics for the Boise campus.

Chow has extensive experience in a variety of clinical roles including critical care, emergency medicine, and medical/surgical care. Her leadership experience came from four years as the pediatric trauma program manager at Primary Children’s Hospital in Utah.

Chow completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Saskatchewan in Canada. She is also committed to continuing the international work with Faith and Humanity Medical Missions to Honduras.