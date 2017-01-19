Quantcast
At some workplaces, cafeteria lunch is a perk (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 19, 2017 0

If “company cafeteria” conjures up an image of mystery meat and steam tables, you’re out of date. Many company cafeterias today stress healthy choices, and they promote their lunchtime options as an employee benefit. Albertsons’ Boise Café includes a wok stir fry, sandwich bar, carving station, a grill and salad bar, and 2-minute pizzas prepared and ...

