Six Magic Valley partners are teaming up to build a 23-acre River Bend Business Park along the shore of the Snake River in Burley. Burley-based TR2 LLC will start the business park with an 80-room Hampton Inn and adjacent local restaurant in the northwest corner. The former pasture sits between Bedke Boulevard and the river, a ...