Helbling Benefits Consulting adds account manager to Boise office

Rebecca Tristan has joined the Boise office of Helbling Benefits Consulting, Inc. as an account manager, serving clients in southern Idaho with plan design, vendor management, reporting and benchmarking, claim resolution, funding arrangements, and implementation of new products and services.

Tristan previously worked with AmeriBen in Meridian for 16 years, most recently as head of AmeriBen’s Student Business Unit, where she was responsible for the administration of health, accident, and injury coverage for over 25,000 students in 24 separate university systems. She holds a BA in business administration from Boise State University, and is fluent in Spanish.

Headquartered in Coeur d’Alene for nearly 20 years, Helbling expanded to Boise in 2016, opening an office in the Wells Fargo Center.