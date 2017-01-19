Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Idaho Transportation Department has accelerated the repair of Interstate 84 between Franklin Road and Karcher Road in Nampa and Caldwell to sometime this year, rather than the original scheduled 2018. The Idaho Transportation Board on Jan. 18 approved $14 million to fast-track the repaving project to address the problem of potholes ravaging the freeway ...