Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / ITD will use $14 million to repave pothole-riddled I-84 in Nampa (access required)

ITD will use $14 million to repave pothole-riddled I-84 in Nampa (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 19, 2017 0

The Idaho Transportation Department has accelerated the repair of Interstate 84 between Franklin Road and Karcher Road in Nampa and Caldwell to sometime this year, rather than the original scheduled 2018. The Idaho Transportation Board on Jan. 18 approved $14 million to fast-track the repaving project to address the problem of potholes ravaging the freeway ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo