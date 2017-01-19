Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Otter endorses several university and college expansion projects (access required)

Otter endorses several university and college expansion projects (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith January 19, 2017 0

Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter is encouraging the Legislature to set aside more than $30 million for school construction projects. Otter also asked the Legislature to make several other investments in education this year, including $58 million for the teacher career ladder, $10 million for school technology funding, and $5 million for expanding college and career counseling. ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo