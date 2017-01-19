Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Primary Health Medical Group builds clinic model over and over (access required)

Primary Health Medical Group builds clinic model over and over (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 19, 2017 0

Boise-based Primary Health Medical Group has come full circle in its first decade of expansion with the early December opening of a new Meridian clinic at Meridian Road and Cherry Lane. Primary Health's 23-year-old Meridian clinic, midblock and inconspicuous, was Primary Health’s original clinic and still its busiest. But it no longer fit Primary Health’s easy ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo