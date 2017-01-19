Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Boise-based Primary Health Medical Group has come full circle in its first decade of expansion with the early December opening of a new Meridian clinic at Meridian Road and Cherry Lane. Primary Health's 23-year-old Meridian clinic, midblock and inconspicuous, was Primary Health’s original clinic and still its busiest. But it no longer fit Primary Health’s easy ...