Three new principals at Design West Architects

Bill Hamlin, Ned Warnick and Brandon Wilm have been promoted to the position of principal with Design West Architects, P.A.

Hamlin has been with Design West for 22 years, serving clients from the Meridian, Idaho location. He is a licensed architect in Idaho and Washington and specializes in planning and design of educational facilities and modernization of existing buildings.

Warnick has been with the firm for 20 years, serving as managing associate of the office in Pullman, Wash. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects and is a LEED Accredited Professional, with specialty in design of higher education facilities. Warnickis licensed in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.

Wilm has 15 years with the firm, most recently serving as managing associate of the Kennewick, Wash. location. He is a member of the AIA and a LEED

Accredited Professional. Wilm is licensed in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Nevada and specializes in K-12 and community projects.