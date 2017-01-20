Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Federal authorities have rejected a request by an Idaho utility to negate an Oregon law requiring fish passage as part of relicensing for a hydroelectric project on the Snake River where it forms the border between Idaho and Oregon. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Jan. 19 dismissed the petition by Boise-based Idaho Power asking to ...