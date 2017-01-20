Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Insurance Director Dean Cameron named to national committee

Insurance Director Dean Cameron named to national committee

By: IBR Staff January 20, 2017 0

Dean Cameron. Photo by Celia Southcombe.

Dean Cameron. File photo.

Dean Cameron, director of the Idaho Department of Insurance, has been named vice chair of the Life Insurance and Annuities Committee of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Cameron was elected secretary of the group’s western zone last fall. He was appointed department director by Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter in June 2015. Cameron worked in the insurance industry for 26 years and served 24 years in state government, including eight terms as chairman of the Legislature’s Senate Finance Committee and co-chairman of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, the Legislature’s budget committee.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo