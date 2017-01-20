Insurance Director Dean Cameron named to national committee

Dean Cameron, director of the Idaho Department of Insurance, has been named vice chair of the Life Insurance and Annuities Committee of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Cameron was elected secretary of the group’s western zone last fall. He was appointed department director by Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter in June 2015. Cameron worked in the insurance industry for 26 years and served 24 years in state government, including eight terms as chairman of the Legislature’s Senate Finance Committee and co-chairman of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, the Legislature’s budget committee.