North Idaho drone company tripled revenue in 2016 (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith January 20, 2017 0

The North Idaho drone company Empire Unmanned tripled its revenue last year and is expecting another year of strong growth in 2017. Empire Unmanned launched in January 2015 after receiving an FAA exemption to operate drones for commercial purposes. The company mostly used its drones to help agricultural clients monitor fields that year, said Brad Ward, president ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

