Portland, Ore. firm Scott | Edwards Architecture is teaming with 10 Barrel Brewing as the brewery expands to the Pacific Northwest to the Rockies and southern California. The Bend, Ore.-based brewery opened a new brewpub in Denver in October, and is planning to open one in San Diego in March. “They are exciting markets,” 10 Barrel Brewing ...