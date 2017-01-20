Quantcast
By: Kent Hohlfeld January 20, 2017 0

Portland, Ore. firm Scott | Edwards Architecture is teaming with 10 Barrel Brewing as the brewery expands to the Pacific Northwest to the Rockies and southern California. The Bend, Ore.-based brewery opened a new brewpub in Denver in October, and is planning to open one in San Diego in March. “They are exciting markets,” 10 Barrel Brewing ...

