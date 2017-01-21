Dave McEwen hired as program manager at Idaho Small Business Development Center

Dave McEwen has joined the Idaho Small Business Development Center as a small business innovation research program manager, with the mandate to help Idaho small businesses successfully find and secure federal research grants and contracts. .

McEwen joins the SBDC from Seattle, where he spent 15 years as an award-winning corporate communications strategist, working with executives and leaders from Microsoft, Hewlett-Packard and Micron. After leaving the corporate world, he co-founded technology startups, helping to create products that allow customers to solve their information, logistics and data-aggregation problems through the power of cloud-based enterprise management.

McEwen has a BA in journalism and is enrolled in Boise State’s MBA program. He also is an accomplished musician, having performed at Carnegie Hall and shared the stage with legendary groups including The Manhattan Transfer and Take Six.