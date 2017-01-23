Quantcast
A word with Randy Schubert of Life’s Kitchen (access required)

By: Anne Wallace Allen January 23, 2017 0

Randy Schubert is the executive director of Life’s Kitchen, a Boise nonprofit that provides job training for at-risk youth through its catering services and a café. Life’s Kitchen, which is now based in a former motel near the Boise State University campus, is launching a $4 million capital campaign next year with hopes of constructing ...

Anne Wallace Allen is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.

