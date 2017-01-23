LCA Architects promotes four partners

Alexis Townsend, Ken Gallegos, Mark Heazle and Tom Scofield have been promoted to partners at LCA Architects.

Townsend, AIA LEED-AP, joined LCA’s Boise office in 2006 and has gained extensive experience in a variety of project types such as public safety facilities, financial institutions and healthcare facilities. Over the past several years in her role as Senior Design Architect for LCA’s Healthcare Studio, she has led design teams on a multitude of projects for the Treasure Valley’s leading healthcare providers. She received her bachelor of architecture and master of architecture from the University of Idaho and is the recipient of the AIA Certificate of Merit for the Study of Architecture.

Gallegos, AIA LEED BD+C, began his career in architecture with LCA in 1997 and has been the leader in advancing the firm’s capabilities in computer drafting technology and 3D imaging. During his 20 years with LCA, he has worked with private sector clients, school districts and government agencies as Senior Project Architect and Design Team Leader. His recent work includes the Hugh Nichols Public Safety Building, Star Middle School, Victory Middle School, and Boise Schools Operations and Maintenance Facility.

Heazle, AIA LEED-AP, has more than 12 years of experience in the architectural field and joined LCA Architects in 2012. As senior architect he has led design teams on both new construction and renovation projects for private sector developers, medical institutions, school districts and government agencies. His creative process, attention to detail and passion for integrating new trends and technologies into the design process has contributed to the success of numerous projects for some of the firm’s most significant clients. Heazle received his bachelor of architecture and master of architecture from the University of Idaho. He is the president for the Idaho Central Section Chapter of the American Institute of Architects.

Scofield, AIA ACHA, is a registered architect in Idaho and Oregon with nearly 20 years of working experience in the healthcare design and construction industry. He is also certified by the American College of Healthcare Architects. Scofield has completed hundreds of projects for a number of independent medical practices, community hospitals and health systems in the region.