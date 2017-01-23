Quincy Budell hired at A New Beginning Wellness Center

Quincy Budell, CHES, has been hired as a coordinator at A New Beginning Wellness Center on Emerald Street in Boise. This is a new position responsible for coordinating the individual counseling and group therapy schedules and insurance additions and submissions, developing partnerships with community organizations, and helping develop best practices, protocol and educational programs for the center.

Budell is a recent graduate of the Northern Arizona University with a BS in Health Sciences with an emphasis on public health and is a Certified Health Education Specialist (CHES). Budell completed her internship with A New Beginning Adoption Agency.

The Wellness Center specializes in counseling families who have adopted or been a foster parent, the children in these homes and birth families. In addition to the unique needs of adoptive and foster families, the center invites others who need assistance with grief and loss, crisis/unplanned pregnancies, trauma, blending families, attachment and identity issues, and family counseling.