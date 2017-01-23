Tina Therp joins Idaho Community Foundation in Idaho Falls

Tina Therp has joined the Idaho Community Foundation as eastern Idaho regional development officer.

Therp is an experienced development and nonprofit management professional. She had an independent consulting firm for more than five years and was the interim development director at Idaho State University’s College of Education prior to that.

Therp is a longtime Rotarian and member of the League of Women Voters in Pocatello. She has been a certified National Rifle Association instructor for 15 years and specializes in teaching self-defense to women both with and without a firearm.