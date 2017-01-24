Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Balsam Brands trades Meridian corporate park for downtown Boise history (access required)

Balsam Brands trades Meridian corporate park for downtown Boise history (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 24, 2017 0

Artificial Christmas tree and home décor e-commerce retailer Balsam Brands is moving its administrative offices from the anonymity of Meridian’s Central Valley Corporate Park to the Romanesque-style Union Block building erected in downtown Boise in 1901. The move fits the corporate culture of the Redwood City, Calif.,-based company. It doesn’t even have a coffee machine because ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo