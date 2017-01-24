Dustin Liddle is newest associate at Perkins Coie

Dustin Liddle has joined the Boise office of the law firm Perkins Coie as an associate in corporate practice.

Liddle works with entrepreneurs, entities and investors on various legal matters, including mergers and acquisitions, entity formation and corporate governance. He counsels clients on tax issues, including tax considerations for mergers and tax-free reorganizations; and he also has experience drafting private placement memoranda and other documents for equity offerings.

Liddle earned his JD from the University of Chicago Law School and BS from the University of Oregon. While attending the University of Chicago Law School, he served as a summer honors law clerk at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He also worked as an extern at the Office of the Chief Counsel of the Internal Revenue Service and at the Chicago Legal Clinic.