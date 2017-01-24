Janice Fulkerson joins BPA Health

Janice Fulkerson has joined the leadership team at BPA Health. She will focus on business opportunities, key relationships in the health care and behavioral health care space, and on provider network management and strategies.

Fulkerson has more than 23 years of experience in the healthcare industry. She was with The Regence Group for ten years as an executive in product development, strategic planning and marketing. She managed a third party administrator for Primary Health Inc. and later became the executive director of BrightPath where she developed, implemented and managed the administration and operations of the provider network.

Fulkerson served as the executive director of the Idaho Nonprofit Center from 2014 to 2016. She earned a BA in social work from Boise State University and served in the United States Army Ready Reserve.