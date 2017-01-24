Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Several lawmakers and trade associations have called for the Legislature to prioritize increasing transportation funding, but a newly proposed bill would remove money. Rep. Steven Harris, R- Meridian, proposed a bill to exempt gasoline powered hybrids from the $75 registration fee that the Legislature created in 2015. The 2015 Legislature created the $75 registration fee for gasoline and electric ...