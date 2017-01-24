St. Luke’s McCall selects new director of operations

Matt Kaiserman has been selected as the new director of operations at St. Luke’s McCall. His first day on the job is Jan. 23.

Kaiserman has worked for St. Luke’s for four years. He spent the winter of 2014/2015 in McCall as a St. Luke’s Health System administrative fellow. Most recently, he served as physician services director of operations, managing the operations of 10 specialty clinics across eight urban and rural communities, including all provider clinics serving the McCall region.

Kaiserman participated in an internship at Gallatin Public Affairs and was part of a small team that was instrumental in passage of Idaho’s youth concussion legislation (HB 632). He was a top athlete in high school and earned a football scholarship to Boise State where he experienced a serious concussion during a post-season bowl game that ended his participation in the sport. His legislative efforts led to a job offer from St. Luke’s Concussion Clinic to coordinate a community-wide program of youth sport concussion awareness and neurocognitive baseline testing for schools and youth sport organizations in the region.

Kaiserman received a BS in political science and an MBA from Boise State University.