Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Valerie Maguire joins Thomas Cuisine Management in Boise

Valerie Maguire joins Thomas Cuisine Management in Boise

By: IBR Staff January 24, 2017 0

valerie-maguireValerie Maguire has been hired as director of training and development for Thomas Cuisine Management, a company specializing in food service management for healthcare and corporate dining services.

Maguire grew up in Pittsburgh, Penn. After graduating from Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, she moved to the Washington, DC area and spent nearly 20 years as a business consultant to the military and federal government. After earning a master’s degree in health and wellness coaching with a concentration in nutrition in 2014, she started a coaching business and relocated to Boise.

 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo