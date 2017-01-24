Valerie Maguire joins Thomas Cuisine Management in Boise

Valerie Maguire has been hired as director of training and development for Thomas Cuisine Management, a company specializing in food service management for healthcare and corporate dining services.

Maguire grew up in Pittsburgh, Penn. After graduating from Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, she moved to the Washington, DC area and spent nearly 20 years as a business consultant to the military and federal government. After earning a master’s degree in health and wellness coaching with a concentration in nutrition in 2014, she started a coaching business and relocated to Boise.