Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / American Air Filter acquires Idaho offices

American Air Filter acquires Idaho offices

By: Benton Alexander Smith January 25, 2017 0

American Air Filter, a Kentucky-based distributor and manufacturer of air filters with operations in 22 countries and more than 3,000 employees, has purchased Phoenix-based Aire Filter Products to extend its reach in the West.

American Air Filter already had a manufacturing facility in Ontario, Calif. and local and regional sales staff to serve western states. But it didn’t have a production or distribution office in Idaho. The acquisition of Aire Filter Products adds offices in Idaho, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Washington, said Jerry McGuire, the company’s director of marketing.

Aire Filter Products’ nine offices have 106 employees who will stay on with American Air Filter in the near term while American Air Filter sorts out its next move, McGuire said.

McGuire declined to disclose the price of the acquisition. The deal between the two companies is expected to close by January 31.

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo