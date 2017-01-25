American Air Filter acquires Idaho offices

American Air Filter, a Kentucky-based distributor and manufacturer of air filters with operations in 22 countries and more than 3,000 employees, has purchased Phoenix-based Aire Filter Products to extend its reach in the West.

American Air Filter already had a manufacturing facility in Ontario, Calif. and local and regional sales staff to serve western states. But it didn’t have a production or distribution office in Idaho. The acquisition of Aire Filter Products adds offices in Idaho, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Washington, said Jerry McGuire, the company’s director of marketing.

Aire Filter Products’ nine offices have 106 employees who will stay on with American Air Filter in the near term while American Air Filter sorts out its next move, McGuire said.

McGuire declined to disclose the price of the acquisition. The deal between the two companies is expected to close by January 31.