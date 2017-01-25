Aurelio Rivera appointed executive chef at Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff January 25, 2017 0

aurelio-rillz-riveraAurelio “Rillz” Rivera has been appointed the new executive chef at Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village. He’ll lead a kitchen and dining room team of 63 people preparing meals for the 400-plus residents of Touchmark.

Rivera started at Touchmark in 2010 as a line cook and most recently served as a co-executive chef. He graduated from the Boise State Culinary Arts program and worked at the local Kanak Attack Katering. His passion for cooking was inspired by growing up in Hawaii with his father and various cuisines from an extended family circle.

