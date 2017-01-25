Bobby Sanchez joins Price Associates as chief of staff

Bobby Sanchez is the new chief of staff at Price Associates, an international business and leadership advisory firm in Boise. He will oversee internal operations while advising the leadership team on strategic plans, organizational communication, client engagement, and business development.

Sanchez served 24 years in the United States Army, retiring in 2012 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, after a career in both conventional and special operations assignments. A graduate of the Army’s elite leadership schools, he served combat tours of duty in Kosovo, Iraq, and Afghanistan. His final position in the Army was serving in the Pentagon’s Office of Senior Leader Development as chief of staff.

Prior to joining Price Associates, Sanchez served as the director of multicultural affairs and as an adjunct professor in the MBA program at Northwest Nazarene University.

Sanchez received a BA from Boise State University, a master of strategic studies from the Command and General Staff College, and an MBA and Ph.D in Educational Leadership from Northwest Nazarene University.