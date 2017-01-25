Counselor Becky Marquez joins A New Beginning Wellness Center

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff January 25, 2017 0

becky-marquezBecky Marquez, MS, MFTI has accepted the position of counselor at A New Beginning Wellness Center. Her main focus at the center is to provide counseling and therapy to women who have made an adoption plan, adoptive families, foster families, adoptees and foster children.

Marquez specializes in family therapy, trauma, grief and loss, attachment, blending families and identity issues. She also has extensive experience with school-based behavior intervention, community-based rehabilitation and case management.

Marquez has a master’s of counseling from California State University.

