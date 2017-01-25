David Gronbeck promoted to partner at Lee & Associates Idaho

David Gronbeck has joined the team of principals as a partner at commercial real estate services firm Lee & Associates. Gronbeck increased his production last year by three times the amount of the previous year.

Gronbeck has more than 25 years of business experience as an owner and manager. He works with buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants in all segments of Idaho’s commercial real estate market. He will earn the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation this year, and is the treasurer of the board of directors, Idaho Chapter – CCIM.