Peter E. Thomas joins Moffatt Thomas

Attorney Peter E. Thomas has joined the law firm of Moffatt Thomas in Boise. He will focus his practice in the areas of commercial litigation; government, regulatory and administrative affairs; real estate and land use; estate planning; tax law; and workers’ compensation.

Thomas was a founding partner of a private legal and lobbyist firm where he represented individuals and entities in commercial litigation and administrative proceedings, as well as in matters concerning property rights, contract formation and review, business form drafting, entity formation and estate planning.

He earned his JD from the University of Idaho College of Law, and graduated from Boise State University with a BA in political science with an emphasis in American government and political policy.

Prior to graduating from law school, Thomas served as a limited license attorney and intern for the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office. As an undergrad he served as an intern for the Idaho Senate, working for the Judiciary and Rules Committee and the Local Government and Taxation Committee during the 2011 legislative session. During his final year of law school he served as a limited licensed attorney for the University of Idaho College of Law’s Low Income Taxpayer Clinic.