Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Ridley’s plans to rebuild in Weiser (access required)

Ridley’s plans to rebuild in Weiser (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 25, 2017 0

Ridley’s Family Markets officials were meeting with engineers Jan. 24 to come up with a plan after the company's Weiser supermarket was heavily damaged Jan. 19 in a snow storm. One third of the roof caved in on the back side of the 30,000-square-foot structure and one wall buckled outward. The dollar amount of the damage ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo