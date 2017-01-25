Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Two brothers in Meridian are building a web application to connect immigrants to immigration attorneys. Todd and John Levesque launched Lolly Law in late 2014 as a way to help immigration attorneys manage their case files. Their web application helps attorneys manage billing, research, and other workflow processes. The application also helps automate paperwork for filing ...