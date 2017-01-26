Chase Erkins promoted at Lee & Associates Idaho

Chase Erkins has made partner and joined the team of principals at Lee & Associates Idaho, LLC commercial real estate services in Boise.

Since joining the firm in 2012, Erkins has represented landlords and tenants in the purchasing, selling and leasing of buildings in the areas of office, retail and industrial commercial real estate.

Erkins is a member of the 2017 BOMA Idaho board of directors, program committee member for the Urban Land Institute, co-founder of Real Estate Round Table, board member of Land Trust of the Treasure Valley, vice president and president-elect of Boise Centennial Rotary, chair-elect of Boise Young Professionals and a member of the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.