Darcy Wagner joins PacificSource Health Plans

Darcy Wagner joins PacificSource Health Plans

January 26, 2017

darcy-wagnerDarcy Wagner has joined PacificSource Health Plans as a sales executive. In this role she will focus on developing new business and promoting PacificSource products and services in Southwest Idaho.

Most recently, Wagner served as a benefits consultant for Echelon Group, and prior to that spent 13 years as an elementary school teacher and a gifted and talented facilitator. She is currently on the board for the Employer’s Health Coalition of Idaho (EHCI).

Wagner graduated from Western Washington University with a BS in elementary education and an endorsement in gifted education. She serves on the board of the Hillcrest Country Club Ladies Golf Association.

