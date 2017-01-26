Idaho House clears tax conformity bill

The Idaho House has approved aligning the state’s tax code with federal rules.

The typical routine bill faced a handful of opposing lawmakers who argued the state should not be recognizing same-sex marriages.

Idaho’s same-sex marriage ban was invalidated by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2014. However, Republican Rep. Ron Nate of Rexburg says that Idaho does not have to comply with the high court’s ruling because the state constitution still includes language banning gay marriage.

Rep. Dell Raybould, a Republican from Rexburg, countered that not conforming ends up hurting small businesses and farmers the most.

The Idaho Legislature usually syncs the state’s tax code with the federal version each year to make it easier for residents and businesses to do their taxes.

The House passed HB 26 on Jan. 26. The measure now goes to the Senate for approval.