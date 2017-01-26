Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Burley could have three hotels under construction this year, which would increase the number of branded hotel rooms in the eastern Magic Valley by 63 percent. A Burley orthopedic surgeon plans to build a 90-room Holiday Inn Express next to the Fairfield Inn he built 10 years ago. An 80-room Hampton Inn would be the opening phase ...