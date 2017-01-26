Nick Veldhouse joins Idaho Association of Highway Districts

Nick Veldhouse has been hired as the new executive director of the Idaho Association of Highway Districts.

The group represents and promotes the interests of 64 Idaho highway districts that are members.

Veldhouse was previously a vice president of the North Idaho Discovery Association, a non-profit group supporting STEM education. From 2004 through mid-2015, he was an agent and principal for Allstate Multi-Line Insurance Agency of Boise and Meridian. He has a bachelor’s degree in management from Boise State University and MBA from Northwest Nazarene University.