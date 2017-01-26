Quantcast
St. Luke's starts work on new medical office building in Twin Falls

St. Luke’s starts work on new medical office building in Twin Falls (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 26, 2017

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center started construction the week of Jan. 23 on a two-story, 57,640-square-foot medical office building that will allow the Twin Falls hospital to expand and consolidate several medical specialties now scattered about town. The as-yet-unnamed, $27.2 million medical office building will house the hospital’s specialists in occupational health; pain management; ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

