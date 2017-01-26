Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center started construction the week of Jan. 23 on a two-story, 57,640-square-foot medical office building that will allow the Twin Falls hospital to expand and consolidate several medical specialties now scattered about town. The as-yet-unnamed, $27.2 million medical office building will house the hospital’s specialists in occupational health; pain management; ...