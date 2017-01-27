Quantcast
Garden City pet hospital is one of the largest in nation

By: Teya Vitu January 27, 2017

WestVet Animal Emergency and Specialty Center has opened one of the largest pet hospitals in the country on Chinden Boulevard at 50th Street in Garden City. The 32,000-square-foot animal trauma center has a staff of 140, including 36 veterinarians, 18 of them board-certified specialists. WestVet has 16 exam rooms, five surgery suites, a designated anesthesia recovery area ...

