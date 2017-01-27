Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WestVet Animal Emergency and Specialty Center has opened one of the largest pet hospitals in the country on Chinden Boulevard at 50th Street in Garden City. The 32,000-square-foot animal trauma center has a staff of 140, including 36 veterinarians, 18 of them board-certified specialists. WestVet has 16 exam rooms, five surgery suites, a designated anesthesia recovery area ...