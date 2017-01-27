Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Art of Aperture Photography leased 306 square feet of office space at the 1st Street Marketplace, 1st St. S, in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction. Ashcraft Enterprises, Inc. leased 1,700 square feet at 1895 Wildwood St. in Boise. Scott Feighner of Colliers International facilitated the transaction. St. Luke's ...