Home / News / Real Estate / Roundup 1.27.17 (access required)

Roundup 1.27.17 (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 27, 2017 0

Art of Aperture Photography leased 306 square feet of office space at the 1st Street Marketplace, 1st St. S, in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction. Ashcraft Enterprises, Inc. leased 1,700 square feet at 1895 Wildwood St. in Boise. Scott Feighner of Colliers International facilitated the transaction. St. Luke's ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

