Boise State’s Gender Equity Center adds three staffers

Boise State University’s Gender Equity Center has added three new full-time staff members.

Kim Camacho is the violence prevention and support coordinator. Camacho is passionate about social justice and hopes to facilitate social change for individuals, groups and larger systems. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Boise State University and has experience working with individuals in crisis, connecting individuals to resources and creating a safe space for individuals to access needed services.

Csea Leonard is program coordinator. Leonard received her undergraduate degree in women’s and gender studies with minors in queer studies and business at the University of Oregon. She previously worked in housing and residence life on two different campuses where she gained experience working with a variety of students.

Mallory Armstrong, administrative assistant II, studied sociology at the University of San Francisco. During her time as a student, she volunteered at San Quentin State Prison for the San Quentin Alliance for CHANGE, a non-profit organization dedicated to reducing recidivism.