Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The House Revenue and Taxation Committee will debate a bill that requires vacation rental hosts who use online marketplaces to register with the State Tax Commission. Former Idaho representative Jim Clark, owner of the lobbying firm J.C. and Associates, introduced the bill Jan. 26. Hosts that rent through vacation rentals are required by law to collect Idaho's sales tax and its travel and ...