Nicole Hancock Receives 2017 Kate Feltham award

Nicole Hancock, the managing partner of the Stoel Rives office in Boise, has been chosen by Idaho Women Lawyers as the 2017 recipient of its Kate Feltham Award.

The award recognizes individuals who have made extraordinary efforts to promote equal rights and opportunities for women and minorities within the legal profession and legal justice system in Idaho. Hancock will be honored at IWL’s biennial gala, Celebrating Women in the Law: Raising the Bar, on March 8.

Idaho Women Lawyers was formed in 1986 and has more than 200 members. Its mission is to advance diversity through the promotion of equal rights and opportunities for women in the legal profession. The award’s namesake, Kate Feltham, was born in 1859 and taught school before moving to Caldwell in 1893, where she was active in her community and a leader for women’s rights. In 1914, she was admitted to practice law in Idaho, the fifth woman admitted in the state, and later became its first female county prosecutor.

Hancock is a past president, vice president and board member of Idaho Women Lawyers.