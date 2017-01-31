D.L. Evans donates $10,000 to Business Plus
By: IBR Staff
January 31, 2017
Shown (l-r) are Jim Evans (D. L. Evans Bank Vice President Twin Falls Financial Center Manager), Rebecca Wildman (Business Plus Executive Director), John V. Evans, Jr. (D. L. Evans Bank President and Chief Executive Officer) and George Leonard (Senior Vice President Magic Valley Regional Credit Officer).
D.L. Evans Bank has donated $10,000 to Business Plus to help pay for business development in the Magic Valley.