Mountain Home business owner to appear on “Blue Collar Millionaire”

Mountain Home business owner Chuck Ceccarelli is due to appear on the CNBC series “Blue Collar Millionaire” Feb. 1.

Ceccarelli owns In the Ditch Towing Products, a business he started about ten years ago. The company now has about 190 distributors around the world, employs 70 people, and is due to break ground this spring on a new 50,000-square-foot, $5 million manufacturing facility in Mountain Home, Ceccarelli said.

“We’ll be over 100 employees by this time next year,” he said.

Ceccarelli, who grew up in nearby Bruneau, started out in business with a company he started called Idaho Wrecker Sales. He sold, repaired, and customized tow trucks in Mountain Home for several years, and eventually invented a large hydraulic crane for tow trucks.

“A lot of people say we absolutely changed the towing industry with that invention,” he said.

In 2010, Ceccarelli was inducted into the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum in Tennessee.

Ceccarelli said his official title at work is “regional director of excitement.”

“We don’t have titles here; we believe in leadership,” he said. “If you think about my job as leader it’s to excite, inspire and develop others. We have areas of responsibility rather than titles.”

Ceccarelli’s TV appearance is Feb. 1 at 8 pm on CNBC.