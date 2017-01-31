Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / State Board of Education supports new community college district (access required)

State Board of Education supports new community college district (access required)

By: IBR Staff January 31, 2017 0

The Idaho State Board of Education unanimously approved the creation of a community college district in Bonneville County if voters support a bond in May that would turn Eastern Idaho Technical College into a community college. Residents of the community college district would be taxed to help pay for the college. More than 2,000 registered voters from the ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo