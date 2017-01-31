Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Valley Regional Transit has rolled ahead of its peers in many other markets by offering free Wi-Fi service on all of its ValleyRide buses in Ada and Canyon counties. The free Wi-Fi became available Jan. 30. Bus riders can access the free Wi-Fi by going to “settings” and clicking “Valley Regional Transit Wireless,” according to a ...