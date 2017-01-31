Quantcast
WinCo expects March 2 opening for second Nampa store (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 31, 2017 0

WinCo plans to open its second Nampa store March 2 in the Nampa Gateway Center on Garrity Boulevard. Construction on the 85,000-square-foot started in late June and the Boise-based, employee-owned company is in the final stages of getting the store ready, stocking shelves and training employees. The store will have more than 180 employees, WinCo spokesman ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

