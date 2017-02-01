Idaho economic development officials meet at Shot Show in Las Vegas
By: IBR Staff
February 1, 2017
3:42 pm Wed, February 1, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Shown (left to right and back to front) are Eric Forsch from the Idaho Department of Commerce, Travis Hight of the Idaho State Police, Doug Mattoon of Valley Vision, Shelly Enderud of the city of Post Falls, Post Falls Mayor Ron Jacobson, Darl Allred of Sawtooth Wilderness Outfitters, Idaho Lt. Governor Brad Little, Dennis Weed of Boundary County Economic Development Corp.,, John Regetz of Bannock County Development, Loren Whitten-Kaboth of Silver Valley Economic Development Corp., Kit Kamo of the Snake River Economic Development Alliance, Janey Bruesch of the Idaho Outfitters & Guide Association, Idaho Department of Commerce Director Megan Ronk, and Jake Reynolds of Idaho Commerce. Photo courtesy of SREDA.
The Snake River Economic Development Alliance and other economic development groups from around Idaho met at the Shot Show a firearms trade show held in Las Vegas in mid-January.