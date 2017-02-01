Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Inventor and futurist Ray Kurzweil popularized the Terminator-like moment he called the “singularity,” when artificial intelligence overtakes human thinking. While AI has been at the heart of many science fiction stories, a growing chorus of tech experts, including Elon Musk, Stephen Hawking, and Bill Gates, are warning this world-altering moment could occur in 50 years. ...